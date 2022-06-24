SHC rejects plea to delay local government elections in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday rejected a plea from major political parties in the province to delay the local government elections, ARY NEWS reported.

The SHC while rejecting the plea to halt elections scheduled in the province in two phases on June 26 and July 24 directed the ECP to hold the polls as per the schedule.

It is pertinent to mention here that the top political parties in the Sindh province have agreed to ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delay local government (LG) elections in the Sindh.

The political parties that have agreed to extend local government elections included Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The consensus among the parties has emerged during a meeting of the steering committee on changes in local government act in the province. “The recommendations of the committee will be forwarded to the ECP in the next 48 hours,” they said.

