SHC rejects plea to stop by-polls in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has rejected a plea to stop by-polls in Karachi scheduled on March 16, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the court heard the plea filed against the acceptance of PTI Karachi MNAs’ resignations.

The chief justice asked to inform the court about what happened in the Supreme court.

The PTI counsel told the court that the speaker did not follow the law in de-notifying the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly.

The MNAs did not verify their resignation and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified them because of this notification.

The counsel urged the court to suspend the ECP’s notification of resignation acceptance.

Earlier, three MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the acceptance of their resignation in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PTI MNAs, including former finance minister Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Khurram Shehzad had filed a plea in the court. The plea was filed by Barrister Ali Zafar on behalf of PTI MNAs, challenging the acceptance of their resignations by NA speaker.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had announced resignations from the National Assembly on April 11 last year, minutes before the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister.

