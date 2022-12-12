SHC rejects state’s plea against MQM workers’ acquittal

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the State’s plea against the acquittal of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers in explosives recovery case from Nine Zero Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha announced the verdict on the state’s plea against the acquittal of MQM workers.

The Anti-terrorism court (ATC) had acquitted 26 accused workers, booked in an illegal explosives case following a raid at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) headquarters, Nine Zero.

The court rejected the plea against the acquittal of Faisal, Obaid, and others in the same case.

The Ranger’s plea to extend 13 MQM members’ imprisonment was also rejected by SHC.

Earlier, the Rangers public prosecutor sought time for submitting a reply from the Sindh High Court (SHC) in the hearing of appeals against sentences in the Nine-Zero raid and recovery of arms case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rangers force in a raid on the MQM’s head office Nine-Zero on March 11, 2015, recovered a large quantity of arms and munitions from the party’s office in Azizabad Karachi.

