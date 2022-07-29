SHC seeks reply from ECP in Sindh LG polls postponement case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday sought a reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan in Sindh LG polls postponement case, ARY News reported.

The postponement of the second phase of LG polls in Sindh was challenged by PTI leader Jabbar Qureshi in the SHC.

The plaintiff stated, ECP has earlier said that the LG polls cannot be postponed, ballot papers have been printed, billions spent and just a few days before the polls were postponed by the ECP.

The PTI leader pleaded with the court to set aside the ECP decision and order immediate LG polls in Sindh under the second phase.

Read more: Monsoon rains: ECP decides to postpone LG polls in Sindh

After the initial hearing, the SHC bench issued notices to the ECP, the deputy attorney general of Pakistan and others to submit their response latest by August 11.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rescheduled the second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) elections citing “possible rains and bad weather” in the province.

According to a statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the second phase of the LG elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad will now take place on August 28.

Comments