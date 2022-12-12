SHC seeks details of cases registered against Azam Swati

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought details regarding cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati in the province.

Last week, Usman Swati, the son of PTI lawmaker filed a petition in the SHC against the registration of multiple cases against his father.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice KK Agha heard the case in which Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha inquired Prosecutor General regarding multiple FIRs in a single case. The prosecutor requested the court some time to prepare to add that the petition has been filed in SHC today and they will be needing time to prepare.

However, the court rejected the request and instructed it to be prepared by tomorrow.

During the hearing, IGP Sindh and the bench hearing the case exchanged harsh words. “What can I do if you don’t have turst on me,” IGP Memon said to the bench.

Justice KK Agha remarked: “Resign if you are not interested in your job.” Interfering into the matter, the prosecutor general apologized the SHC bench.

The SHC bench while seeking the details of the cases registered against Azam Swati, barred the police from registering more FIRs against him in the province.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until December 14.

Pertinently, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker is currently in Sindh police custody for three days in two cases over his controversial tweets about senior military leaders.

