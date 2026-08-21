KARACHI: The constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought an explanation from the Sindh Board of Film Censors over the denial of permission to screen the film “Ghost School” in Sindh.

The matter was heard by a bench headed by Justice Adnan-ul-Karim Memon, who expressed displeasure over the lack of clarity surrounding the film’s screening and questioned the censor board officials about the reasons for withholding permission.

During the hearing, the judge remarked humorously, “Are there any ghosts in the film that permission is not being granted?”

Counsel for the petitioner told the court that the film had already received clearance at the federal level and had also been approved for screening by the Punjab censor board. The lawyer argued that no clear legal justification had been provided for preventing the film from being screened in Sindh.

The court observed that relevant facts and reasons could not be withheld from the judiciary and directed the authorities to provide complete information regarding the matter.

Read more: SHC seeks response by August 21 on government’s ban on movie ‘Ghost School’

The secretary of the Sindh Board of Film Censors informed the court that further details could not immediately be provided, maintaining that decisions regarding film censorship fell within the board’s jurisdiction. He requested additional time to submit a detailed response.

The court directed the relevant parties to hear the review application and decide the matter in accordance with the law, while instructing them to complete the required proceedings within two weeks.

The filmmakers had approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) after the film was denied permission for screening in the province. The court had earlier issued notices to the Sindh government, the Sindh Board of Film Censors and other relevant parties, seeking their responses.