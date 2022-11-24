SHC seeks reply in PSM CEO appointment case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought a reply from the parties in a case related to the criteria for the appointment of chief executive officer (CEO) of the state-owned Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to the parties following a petition challenging the criteria for the PSM CEO’s appointment. The high court sought a response from the parties by December 1.

Secretary Establishment, Commerce Ministry and Pakistan Steel Mills were included among the parties in the case.

READ: FIA EXPEDITES PROBE INTO PSM THEFT CASES



The petition stated that the advertisement process for the PSM CEO’s appointment was not transparent while the age limit was fixed at 62 years.

Moreover, the concerned authorities also eliminated the requirement of a master’s degree in management and public administration with technical experience from the job’s criteria.

It further stated that the scope and jurisdiction of the PSM CEO’s appointment is with the federal government. The petition stated that as per the advertisement, technical expertise is no more required for the jobs.

Comments