SHC seeks report into Korangi factory fire incident

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday summoned a report from the Sindh government, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) into the Korangi factory fire incident that claimed lives of 16 lives, last month, ARY News reported.

Hearing a petition filed for the formation of a high-level investigation team into the deadly fire incident, the Sindh High Court (SHC) asked the provincial government, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the KMC to file a report until September 29.

In today’s hearing, the counsel of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) apprised the court that SBCA is not acquiring No Objection Certificate before any construction. It is mandatory for the SBCA to acquire NCO before any construction, he continued.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has been pleaded to pass orders for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the Korangi factory fire incident and provision of Rs.5 million compensation to the families of the deceased labours.

Read more: THREE OFFICIALS OF SBCA SUSPENDED IN KORANGI FACTORY FIRE INCIDENT

On August 27, at least 16 labourers had burnt to death as a blaze erupted in a chemical factory located in Korangi’s Mehran Town of the port city.

The labourers working for the factory had said that there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it.