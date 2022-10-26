SHC takes notice of flood-hit minor girl’s gang-rape case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday took notice of gang-rape of a flood-hit minor girl in Karachi’s Clifton area, ARY News reported.

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh took notice of the gang-rape incident and summoned DIG South to appear in person on October 27.

Besides him, the court also directed SSP Investigation South-I to appear before SHC along with the investigation report.

The SHC Registrar’s office said that the CJ SHC took notice of the incident after the news was published in newspapers.

Suspect arrested

Karachi police claimed to have arrested seven accused including ‘prime suspect’ in the gang-rape case of a minor girl who belongs to a flood-affected family.

Police said that the ‘prime suspect’ was arrested in Tando Allahyar. Sources said that police also traced the vehicle that was used at the crime scene.

Sources added that the suspects were being interrogated by police officials.

The incident

A flood-affected girl was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified persons in the Clifton area of Karachi. The minor girl – residing at the flood relief camp – was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4.

Later, the flood-affected girl was found at the same place at 02:00 pm. She was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) after her health deteriorated, where the doctors confirmed she was ‘gang-raped’.

READ: MEDICAL REPORT CONFIRMS FLOOD-HIT MINOR GIRL WAS GANG-RAPED IN KARACHI’S CLIFTON

The police, while quoting the victim, said that two identified persons abducted a minor girl and sexually assaulted her. Hospital sources told ARY News that the girl is eight or nine-year-old.

