SHC warns officers of arrest if wheat sacks not provided to farmers

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur on Wednesday warned Sindh food department officers of arrest if wheat sacks were not provided to farmers.

The farmers moved petitions with the Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench regarding the non-provision of wheat sacks. The farmers in their petitions alleged that wheat sacks were being provided to the influential landlords and demanding money.

A two-member bench of SHC Sukkur Bench headed by Justice Adnan Abdul Karim Memon and Justice Muhammad Abdul Rehman took up the pleas.

The court after hearing initial arguments on the pleas, ordered Sindh food department officials to provide wheat sacks to the farmers by 11 am tomorrow, or else warned them of arrest.

The wheat crop is ready for supply in the market but the farmers are reportedly facing problems in getting wheat sacks.

On March 20, the Sindh cabinet decided to set the wheat procurement target at 900,000 tonnes.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers – Sharjeel Memon, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Sardar Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, Zia Lanjar, Mohammad Bux Mahar, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Zulfiqar Shah, Advisors- Babal Khan Bahyo, Ehsan Mazari, Najmi Alam, Advisors, new Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Advocate General, Prosecutor General, and others.