SHC lifts ban on video-sharing app TikTok

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday recalled its June 28 order placing a ban on the popular short-form video sharing application TikTok.

A bench of the high court directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to unblock the app across the country. The telecommunication regulator moved a plea requesting the court to withdraw its order that called for a ban to be placed on the video-sharing app.

The court directed the PTA to decide the petitioner’s complaint against the app until July 5.

On June 28, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered the authorities concerned to impose a ban on the video streaming app, nearly three months after the country had lifted a ban imposed on it.

This was the third time that the video-sharing platform was banned in the country.

The court gave the order on a petition filed by a citizen who lamented that he approached the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to have immoral content removed from the app, however, the PTA did not do anything in this regard.