TikTok removed 6.5mn videos in Pakistan over immoral content: report

More than six million videos having immoral content were removed from TikTok in Pakistan in three months, the app said in its report on Wednesday.

TikTok, the global platform for creating and sharing short videos, released its quarterly transparency report which indicated Pakistan as the second-largest market to have videos removed that violated TikTok’s community guidelines and terms of service.

According to a report, during the three-month period from January till March 2021, 61,951,327 videos were removed globally, which was less than one percent of all videos uploaded on TikTok.

Of those videos, TikTok identified and removed 91.3 percent before a user reported them, 81.8 percent before they received any views, and 93.1 percent within 24 hours of being posted.

“In the Pakistani market, TikTok removed 6,495,992 videos making it the second market to get most videos removed after the USA where 8,540,088 videos were removed during this period,” TikTok Pakistan’s latest transparency report said.

TikTok also removed 30,624 videos in the first three months of 2021 for promoting COVID-19 misinformation.

“Last quarter, we reinstated 2,833,837 videos after they were appealed. We aim to be consistent and equitable in our moderation and will continue our work to reduce false positives and provide ongoing education and training to our moderation team,” said Jamin Tan – Head, APAC Regional Product Policy, Trust and Safety, TikTok.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on June.28 ordered the authorities concerned to impose a ban on the popular short-video sharing app TikTok.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) bench called for a ban to be imposed on the app from today. The bench has directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to immediately block the TikTok application in the country.

The court issued the directives while hearing a petition against the upload of immoral content on the video-sharing app.

On March 12, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ordered a ban on the short video sharing entertainment app.