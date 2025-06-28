Shefali Jariwala death: Mumbai police questions chef, house help!

Mumbai police probed the cook and domestic staff of Shefali Jariwala, as the untimely death of Indian actor-model sparked an investigation.

Despite a cardiac arrest seemingly being the main cause of Indian celebrity Shefali Jariwala’s shocking death at 42, the Mumbai police are treating the case as potentially suspicious and have started a preliminary questioning of the staff at her home, including a household cook and domestic help, reported Indian media.

According to the details, the officials investigated the staff regarding the events that led to the death of the ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl on Friday night, while a forensic team also carried out a detailed examination at her residence.

Meanwhile, Jariwala’s dead body was shifted to the Cooper Hospital for the postmortem examination.

For the unversed, Shefali Jariwala was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband Parag Tyagi, after she was found unresponsive late Friday night. The ‘Bigg Boss’ alum had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, and despite all the efforts, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

The last rites of Jariwala will take place on Saturday, June 28, at the Oshiwara crematorium.

