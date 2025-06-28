Watch: Eerie clip of Paras Chhabra predicting Shefali Jariwala’s death

A resurfaced podcast clip featuring Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala is going viral, The clip has shocked fans after the actress’s tragic death, raising chilling questions about whether her passing was predicted on-air.

In the viral video, recorded months before her sudden demise, Paras Chhabra performs a kundali (birth chart) reading for Shefali Jariwala, where he highlights a dangerous astrological alignment.

“The combination of Chandra and Ketu in the eighth house is the most harmful,” Paras says. “It can indicate sudden death, anxiety, and neurological problems.” At the time, it seemed like a standard reading but in hindsight, the words feel haunting.

What makes it even more unsettling is that Shefali Jariwala calmly responded during the same podcast, speaking openly about her past struggles with epilepsy.

“I’ve been 20 years epilepsy-free,” she said proudly, crediting her recovery to medication, meditation, and lifestyle changes.

Now, after Shefali Jariwala’s tragic passing at the age of 42, fans and media are revisiting that moment with a new lens.

The Kaanta Laga star was found collapsed at her Mumbai residence and later confirmed dead at a local hospital around 1 a.m. on June 28, 2025.

While initial reports suggest cardiac arrest, the official cause of death is still pending a post-mortem.

Paras Chhabra, a fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant, has yet to comment on the resurfaced clip, but fans are already dubbing the reading as a “terrifying prophecy.”

His remarks, made in casual conversation, have now turned into a focal point of intense speculation.

Tributes to Shefali Jariwala have poured in from across the industry. From Rashami Desai to Tehseen Poonawalla, her former Bigg Boss co-stars are grieving deeply.

But amid the mourning, one question continues to echo across social media: Did Paras Chhabra unknowingly see it coming?

Earlier, Mumbai police probed the cook and domestic staff of Shefali Jariwala, as the untimely death of Indian actor-model sparked an investigation.

Despite a cardiac arrest seemingly being the main cause of Indian celebrity Shefali Jariwala’s shocking death at 42, the Mumbai police are treating the case as potentially suspicious and have started a preliminary questioning of the staff at her home, including a household cook and domestic help, reported Indian media.