Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he shares a relationship of mutual respect with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and that the discussions held between them in private would remain confidential.

Addressing the National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remarked that the conversations he had with Maulana Fazlur Rehman were matters of confidence and would “go to the grave” with him, emphasising that such private exchanges should remain undisclosed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In response, Maulana Fazlur Rehman welcomed the Prime Minister’s expression of goodwill and appreciation. Speaking in a light-hearted tone, he said that he would permit the Prime Minister to reveal those confidential discussions in Parliament if he wished to do so.

The prime minister thanked Maulana Fazlur Rehman for the offer but declined, saying that if those matters were disclosed publicly, the discussion could escalate much further than intended.

He added that he would not accept the invitation because the consequences of revealing such private conversations could take matters to a point from which there would be no easy return.

Read more: Maulana Fazlur Rehman urges dialogue on Kashmir protests

Earlier, addressing political matters, he said Kashmiri people are currently protesting and that the government should engage in dialogue over the Charter of Demands.

He also noted that the banned Joint Action Committee had written to him requesting his role as a mediator. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said he had responded positively to the request but added that he could not take on such responsibility alone.