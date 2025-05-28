PM warns India against water threats, reaffirms peace at Trilateral Summit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan always wanted peace in the region and was willing to discuss all the bilateral issues with India on the negotiation table if it showed sincerity of purpose and cooperation.

Addressing the second Trilateral Summit in Lachin city of Azerbaijan, PM Shehbaz Sharif referred to the recent aggression of India and said that with Allah Almighty’s infinite blessings and kindness, with the support of the people of Pakistan, and friendly countries, and a resolute response of the armed forces, they emerged victorious.

In his speech, telecast live on national Tv channels, the PM Shehbaz Sharif further said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region and that required talks on the table to discuss the issues that needed urgent attention and amicable solution like the issue of Kashmir which should be resolved according to the UNSC resolutions and as per aspiration of the people of Kashmir.

The prime minister said unfortunately India tried to weaponize the Indus Waters Treaty which was a lifeline for the 240 million population of Pakistan that used the water for agriculture, drinking and other purposes.

“It is most unfortunate that India tired to threaten to stop the flow of water into Pakistan. This is not possible, this is never possible and will not be possible Insha’Allah. We are making proper arrangements to ensure that India never ever does it,” he emphatically maintained.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said if India wanted to talk on countering terrorism with sincerity of purpose, Pakistan would be willing to talk to them on this issue as well.

“We are the biggest victim of terrorism around the globe and lost 90,000 valuable lives and suffered 150 billion dollars worth of economic losses over the last many decades. There can be no bigger manifestation of our commitment and intention to beat this menace for all times to come,” he added.

If India showed serious and honest cooperation, he said Pakistan would be willing to discuss all the issues, including the promotion of trade with India, at the negotiation table.

The prime minister also appreciated the role of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who he said led the armed forces of Pakistan to fight with great bravery and the highest level of professional acumen while the entire nation was standing behind them.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif said that during the conflict with India, he found the Field Marshal as ‘God-fearing, fearless, firm with iron resolve, patience and fortitude to face that aggression.’

He reiterated that during the recent conflict, India failed to bring out any credible evidences against Pakistan and rejected their sincere offer for a neutral and transparent investigation into so-called Pahalagam incident by any international body.

The prime minister said that during their previous trilateral format, the three countries held very fruitful discussions on the issues of mutual interests and hoped that their session in Lachin city would take their cooperation to new heights, consonance with the wishes and desires of the people of three countries.

He said that it would be no surprise to anyone that Pakistan, Turkiye and Azerbaijan were bound together with historical, cultural and spiritual ties spanning over centuries.

This historic friendship was strengthened with the passage of time and they stood together with each other whether it was Nagorno-Karabakh, Northern Cyprus and Kashmir issues, he opined.

The prime minister said that it was natural that their people were bound together with love and passion, supporting their common objectives. Their people had given them their support with outpouring of love and affection.

He also highlighted that today, the world faced numerous grave challenges including armed conflicts, diseases, climate change and economic crises and they had assembled there opting for compassion while rejecting conflicts.

They were confident that the passion and wisdom would ultimately usher into peace and prosperity, he added.

In today’s unpredictable volatile world, Prime Minister Sharif said the political security, connectivity, alignments and emerging technology were shaping the new reality, and in such a situation, Pakistan was very fortunate to have sincere brothers like Turkiye and Azerbaijan who stood with them as impregnable rocks and whom they could trust without any second thoughts.

They were always united in peace, justice and morality, he said, expressing his confidence that their time tested relationship would not only prove beneficial to the well-being of their people but would also contribute to the peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.

The prime minister further said that the trilateral format was of great importance and significance that had given them ‘political ownership and impetus to move collectively in unison in all spheres of their common interests.’

He also expressed his gratitude to Turkish and Azerbaijan Presidents for their firm stand and unwavering commitment to Pakistan during its conflict with India.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, in his remarks, said that the three countries were united on basis of their common and shared history, culture and religion.

Turkiye and Pakistan extended moral support to them for which they were thankful for them, he said and highlighted the significance of solidarity and unity for the development of their nations by tapping resources to achieve their shared goals.

He said Azerbaijan wanted to advance its cooperation through joint ventures and envisaged $2 billion investment in Pakistan’s economy with specific development projects.

President Aliyev further stressed upon joint cooperation over AI, space exploration, academic collaboration, cultural events and tourism links to enhance ties between their people.

He said that tensions between Pakistan and India troubled them most and they expressed solidarity with Pakistan, adding that through dialogue and negotiations under the UN charter was a way to move forward.

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his speech, congratulated Azerbaijan on the Independence Day and said that the three brotherly countries were linked with mutual trust and confidence.

Their ties were being strengthened and they were striving to translating their trilateral relationship into strategic cooperation, he added.

He hoped that the region would become focus of peace, stability and prosperity.

Referring to recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Istanbul, President Erdogan said that they discussed the scope of high level strategic council and historic ties.

He congratulated the prime minister for the prudent and wise approach during the conflict with India and said that ceasefire had ended tensions between the two countries.

He reiterated Turkiye’s contribution towards securing a permanent peace.

President Erdogan further underscored the different challenges faced by the world ranging from security threats to economic meltdown and stressed upon joint projects and cooperation among the three countries in trade facilitation, investment promotion and digital formation.

Condemning the Israeli aggression, he called on the entire world to create pressure on Israel for a ceasefire and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian supply in Gaza.