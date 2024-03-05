PM Shehbaz Sharif announces compensation for Gwadar rain affectees

GWADAR: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced compensation for the Gwadar rain affectees, ARY News reported.

Talking to the affectees during his maiden visit to Gwadar after assuming PM House’s charge, he said the federal government will utilize all available resources to help the people of Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan, hit by heavy rains and floods.

PM Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs2 mln compensation for the heirs of the five people who lost their lives in the rain-related incidents, while the injured will be given Rs0.5, each, as compensation.

He also announced compensation for Gwadar people, whose houses have been damaged.

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government will ensure rehabilitation of the people of Gwadar following heavy rains and added from tomorrow onwards, 7,000 ration bags will be distributed in Gwadar.

Read more: Flight operations suspended at Gwadar airport amid torrential showers

The premier also distributed relief goods among the affected people. Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti was also present on the occasion.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was also given a detailed briefing on the occasion.

It is to be noted that the district administration of Gwadar has declared a state of emergency in rain-hit areas of the coastal district, while paramilitary forces have been called in to help the district administration in rescue and relief operations.