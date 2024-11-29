PM announces new security initiatives to prevent future unrest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a task force, led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, to take decisive action against those responsible for the violence during the protest on November 24, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting, attended by Army Chief General Asim Munir and various federal ministers, to address the law and order situation. During the meeting, PM Sharif emphasised that those involved in the violent acts of November 24 would face strict legal consequences.

To ensure accountability, the task force, led by Interior Minister Naqvi, includes key figures such as Azam Nazir Tarar, Ahad Cheema, Atta Tarar, and representatives from law enforcement agencies. Its primary objective will be to identify the armed individuals and document the violent incidents that occurred during the PTI protests.

In addition, the Prime Minister announced the formation of a Federal Anti-Riot Force, designed to prevent future unrest and maintain order across the country. This force will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and resources to respond effectively to any disturbances.

The meeting also approved the creation of a federal forensic laboratory, which will utilize cutting-edge technology for investigations and evidence collection. Further decisions included upgrading the Islamabad Safe City project with the latest infrastructure and strengthening the Federal Prosecution Service to ensure a more robust legal framework.

This series of measures underscores the government’s commitment to restoring peace and maintaining the rule of law in the country.

Read More: Sher Afzal Marwat seeks case details related to D-Chowk protest

Earlier, the senior lawyer and PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), requesting details of cases registered against him in connection with the D-Chowk protest.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a protest demonstration on November 24, which was called off on November 26 after clamping down on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters.

The IHC bench, presided over by Justice Arbab Tahir, issued notices to the Secretary of Interior, IG Islamabad, and FIA, directing them to provide a detailed report regarding the registration of cases against Sher Afzal Marwat.

Additionally, the court has restrained authorities from arresting Sher Afzal Marwat in any unknown cases.

The Islamabad High Court has sought a comprehensive report from the Ministry of Interior and other parties involved, with the instructions to present it by next Friday.