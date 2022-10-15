PM Shehbaz Sharif announces relief for power consumers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that federal government had slashed power tariff by Rs 4.25 for the month of October on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The prices have been reduced in terms of fuel charges adjustment,” she said in a news statement.

The minister said it was a “big relief” for the public from PM Shehbaz Sharif.

“Govt has decided to continue the same quarterly adjustment which was charged in the electricity bills for September,” she said, adding that the initiative was taken keeping in view the burden of rising prices of electricity on public.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Friday approved an increase of Rs3.21 per unit of electricity in terms of quarterly adjustment from April to June 2022.

Sources told ARY News that the period of the previous adjustments expired on September 3, 2022. They added the authority brings new adjustments into effect just after the expiry of the previous adjustment, giving no relief to the power consumers from October 1.

