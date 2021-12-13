Shehbaz Sharif appears before court in money laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday heard a money laundering case against Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif along with his lawyer appeared before the court in today’s hearing, while Hamza Shahbaz skipped court appearance as he was in Islamabad.

Hamza’s plea for a day exemption from court appearance was accepted by the court. A copy of the reference was provided to the co-accused in the case and later hearing was adjourned until December 20.

Earlier on Saturday, the court had directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to file a charge-sheet against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son in a money laundering case.

The father-son duo is facing Rs25 billion money laundering charges in the sugar scandal. According to the prosecution of the FIA, Shehbaz is accused of aiding and abetting his sons Hamza and Salman in accumulating more assets than their sources of income could justify.

