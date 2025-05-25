PM arrives in Istanbul on two day visit

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday arrived in Istanbul on a two day visit to Turkiye.

On arrival at the airport, PM Shehbaz Sharif was received by Defence Minister for Turkiye Yashar Guler, Deputy Governor Istanbul Erdogan Turan Ermis, Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkiye Yousaf Junaid, Counsel General Istanbul Nouman Aslam, high level officials of government of Turkiye and Pakistani diplomats based in Turkiye.

Today, the PM Shehbaz Sharif will meet with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Both leaders will hold talks on further expanding cooperation in different fields including defence, economy, tourism and culture.

The aim of the prime minister’s visit is to thank people of Turkiye especially President Erdogan for fully supporting and cooperating with Pakistan during the recent tension between Pakistan and India.

Like always, Turkiye this time also fully supported Pakistan’s principled position after India imposed war on the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatimi are accompanying the prime minister.

Earlier, it was announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from today (Sunday).

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on entire range of issues, covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

He will also express deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during recent crisis with India.

Shehbaz Sharif will also attend International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to be held on Thursday and Friday.

It is to be noted that Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan supported Pakistan’s stance during recent stand off with India following Pahalgam false flag operation.