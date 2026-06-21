Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with a high-level delegation of Pakistan, have departed for Switzerland for high-level talks between US and Iran following the Islamabad MoU, Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks will be held in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock and will focus on the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Senior-level delegations from Iran, Qatar, the United States and Pakistan are expected to take part in the discussions.

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The Foreign Office stated that this will be the first formal high-level meeting since the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum. Participants will review progress on the implementation of agreed commitments, while Pakistan is expected to reaffirm its support for the understandings reached between Iran and the United States.

Foreign Office spokespersons indicated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may also hold bilateral meetings with delegations from Iran, Qatar, Switzerland and the United States.

The discussions are expected to underscore Pakistan’s commitment to promoting dialogue and fostering lasting peace in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Pakistan had played a principled, balanced and constructive role throughout the crisis.

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According to the statement, Pakistan hosted the initial rounds of negotiations between the United States and Iran, while sustained diplomatic engagement helped pave the way for the Islamabad Memorandum.

Note: The translation is written in a professional news-agency style using UK English spellings and conventions.