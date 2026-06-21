BÜRGENSTOCK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir on Sunday held a meeting with members of the United States delegation on the sidelines of Lake Lucerne Summit in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

The US delegation, comprising Vice President JD Vance, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir ahead of US-Iran peace talks.

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The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides exchanging pleasantries and expressing goodwill.

The interaction reflected the ongoing diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and the United States, with senior representatives from both countries present during the informal exchange.

Read more: Iran-US delegates reach Switzerland for next phase of peace talks

US VP Vance and an Iranian delegation landed in Switzerland late Saturday ahead of talks at the Burgenstock resort on the preliminary US-Iran deal to halt the Middle East war.

Ben said, “We welcome the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland,” the Swiss foreign ministry said on X, adding that the talks were part of the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA also said Tehran’s delegation had arrived in Switzerland ahead of the talks.

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Switzerland on Sunday for talks on implementing a deal to end the Middle East war.

Vance arrived at Emmen Air Base at 5:59 am (0359 GMT), according to his spokesperson.

US Vice President JD Vance took off for Switzerland on Saturday for talks with Iran on implementing a deal to end the Middle East war, saying negotiators would discuss the Islamic republic’s nuclear program and the Lebanon ceasefire.

“I think we’re going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we’re to be focused on,” Vance told reporters before departing from Joint Base Andrews, saying he could only join the talks “for a day or two.”