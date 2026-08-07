Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Force General Asim Munir performed Umrah along with his delegation in the holy city of Makkah Mukarramah.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi also performed Umrah.

The delegation prayed for the development and prosperity of the country, Muslim Ummah and peace and stability in the world and the region.

Before performing Umrah, the delegation was blessed with the opportunity to visit the Holy Kaaba.

The Prime Minister is on a three-day official visit of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Read more: PM Shehbaz Sharif to ‘undertake’ two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia

The two leaders will discuss further strengthening the long-standing brotherly relations and partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, as well as exchanging views on the regional situation.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, with Pakistan continuing diplomatic engagement with regional and international partners to support efforts to prevent further escalation.