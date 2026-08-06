ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to depart for Saudi Arabia this evening on a two-day official visit, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold a key meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, with a particular focus on strengthening Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations and reviewing the evolving regional situation.

According to sources, the meeting will also include an exchange of views on the Iran–U.S. conflict and ongoing efforts aimed at promoting regional peace and advancing diplomatic negotiations.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, with Pakistan continuing diplomatic engagement with regional and international partners to support efforts to prevent further escalation.

Read more: PM Shehbaz reiterates unwavering support for Saudi Arabia after Houthis attack

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s security, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud today.

During their most cordial conversation, the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s condemnation, in the strongest possible terms, of the dastardly attacks carried out by the Houthi militia against Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

He said such actions are totally unacceptable, constitute a clear violation of international law, threaten freedom of navigation and commercial shipping, and undermine regional peace, security and stability.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and stated that he, along with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the entire Pakistani nation, stands firmly and resolutely with the Saudi leadership and brotherly people of the Kingdom at this critical time.