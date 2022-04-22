PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs NSC meeting to discuss ‘threat letter’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday where the meeting would mull over a cipher communication from United States, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the NSC meeting is being held at PM House and is attended by all services chiefs. The cipher commination from United States will be sent to the parliamentary committee after a formal approval from the forum headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif.

On March 31, the 37th meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) took place at the PM Office with PM Imran Khan in the chair, where National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf briefed the committee on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan’s ambassador in the said country during a formal meeting.

Read More: US DIPLOMAT DONALD LU IGNORES QUESTION ON PM IMRAN’S CLAIM

The Pakistani ambassador “duly conveyed” the message of the foreign official to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement had reported.

Former federal ministers of defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, NSA, and senior officers attended the meeting.

Comments