Shehbaz Sharif criticizes court verdict over PTI election symbol

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has criticized Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict on PTI election symbol ‘bat’, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the former prime minister said that the ECP ruling on PTI intra-party elections was based on facts and questioned PHC verdict asking how can they announce verdict on matters related to the whole country.

Shahbaz Sharif’s statement came after the PHC suspended the ECP’s decision nullifying PTI’s intra-party polls and restored the party’s electoral symbol ‘bat’.

He said that the relatives of the judge who announced the verdict are contesting election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The judge should have dissociated himself from the bench and someone unbiased should have been included in the bench, he added.

The former prime minister welcomed the newcomers in PML-N, saying that people in huge numbers are joining the party from Sindh and PML-N is again becoming a premierorce in the province.

Lashing out at the previous PTI government, the former premiere said that they isolated Pakistan and the relations with friendly nations were also damaged.

However, the coalition government brought Pakistan back on track in 16-month tenure and rescued the country from default.

Earlier today, Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), landed in Karachi to engage series of key meetings.

He will hold meetings with the leaders of the Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pir Pagara in Sindh

The PML-N leader will also delve into the intricacies of the electoral campaign in Sindh, emphasizing joint efforts and coordination among party members.

Last month, MQM-P rejected for adjustment with PML-N on traditional seats.

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P leaders have excused themselves from adjusting traditional seats with PML-N in Karachi. However, MQM-P showed agreement on seat adjustment in some constituencies of Lyari, Keamari and Malir.

Both sides agreed on holding discussions for adjustment on a rural seat in Malir. Mustafa Kamal would be MQM-P’s candidate for the Baldia Town seat, whereas, the political party insisted on naming its candidates on both National Assembly (NA) seats in Hyderabad.