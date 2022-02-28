Shehbaz Sharif, Fazal discuss political situation over phone

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a telephone call discussed political situation with opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the two leaders of opposition parties discussed the no-trust move against the government and the People’s Party’s long march.

They discussed the date and the number’s game for the no-confidence motion, sources said.

“They also discussed over contacts with the government allies,” sources said.

Shehbaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman also exchanged views over the reception to the People’s Party’s Long March, according to sources.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to contact the PPP leadership and will take decision in this regard in the next few days,” sources added.

Amid the opposition’s plans to bring a no-trust move against the government in the Parliament, as many as eight members of the National Assembly (MNAs) affiliated to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have reportedly decided to quit the party, according to a report, citing informed sources.

They said these MNAs would contest the next election on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket.

These lawmakers include Nasrullah Ghuman, Asim Nazeer, Nawab Sher Wassan, Raja Riaz, Riyaz Fatyana, Khurram Shehzad, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, and Ghulam Mohammad Lali, the sources revealed.

