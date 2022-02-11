Shehbaz Sharif case: Federal govt plans NA resolution for live broadcast

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to bring a resolution in National Assembly for live broadcast of the trial of Opposition Leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case, ARY NEWS reported.

The federal government has taken a view that a live broadcast of the ‘open and shut’ case against Shehbaz Sharif should be ensured in order to expose his wrongdoings before the public.

The treasury members in the National Assembly have already begun working on the resolution and said that his case should become a public example of exposing corrupt practices in the country.

مقصودشہباز شریف کی مل میں چپراسی تھا اس کی تنخواہ 25 ہزار روپےتھی اس کے نام پر اکاؤنٹ کھلااور چارارب روپیہ اس کے اکاؤنٹ سے ہوتا ہوا شریف فیملی کے اکاؤنٹس میں پہنچ گیا، اس طرح کے اور درجنوں دلچسپ وعجیب فراڈ شہباز شریف کے اس مقدمے کا حصہ ہیں مقدمہ براہ راست دکھانے کی اجازت دی جائے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 11, 2022

Lahore’s Special Court (Central-I) will frame charges against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza in the money laundering case on February 18.

Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan set Feb 18 as a date for indictment of the accused. He ordered copies of the chargesheet to be provided to all the accused.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has already submitted the chargesheet against the accused. The father-son duo and 19 other persons have been named accused in the 43-page case challan.

Shehbaz Sharif and his family are facing charges of laundering billions of rupees using accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.

