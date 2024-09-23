PM Sharif felicitates Saudi Arabia on its 94th National Day

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Monday congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its 94th National Day.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a great country of the 21st century.

He said Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is an ideal model for the whole world. In today’s era, Saudi Arabia is leading by example the developing countries in business, technology, economy and other fields.

Alluding to the historic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia he said these are rooted in common culture and faith. He said both the countries have always stood by each other in difficult times.

Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation is grateful for Saudi Arabia’s cooperation in the recent stabilization of Pakistan’s economy.

He said the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will always remain intact.

The Saudi National Day holiday is a paid holiday for employees in all government and private sectors, as stated in the second paragraph of the Saudi Labor Law.

The National Day celebrations typically feature fireworks and parades packed with floats showcasing the highlights of each region of Arabia, traditional music and cultural performances, traditional outfits and local cuisine, offers and promotions across various sectors.