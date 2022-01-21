Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza’s bail extended until Jan 28

LAHORE: A special court for banking offences on Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

The hearing was conducted by Judge Sardar Tahir Sabir. Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court in today’s hearing, however, his father Shehbaz Sharif filed a plea for exemption from court appearance for a day.

My client is suffering from COVID-19, he cannot appear before the court today, Shehbaz’s lawyer informed the court.

The court expressed resentment over the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for failing to submit a challan in the case. You all are incompetent, what FIA is doing in the case for the last 16 months, the judge remarked.

Later, the court extended interim bail of the father-son duo for seven days and adjourned the hearing of the case until January 28.

Shehbaz and his sons, Hamza and Suleman are facing money laundering and sugar scam. On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif challenging the money-laundering inquiry initiated against him and his son Hamza by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

