Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 again

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has once again tested positive for the coronavirus, PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb said on Wednesday.

She said the PML-N president was isolating himself at his residence.

Ms Aurangzeb said doctors have advised Shehbaz complete rest, urging people, including party workers and leaders, to pray for his swift recovery.

In June 2020, the PML-N president had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He is the latest among several politicians who have tested positive for the infection during the fifth wave of the pandemic fueled by the Omicron variant of the virus.

On Jan 13, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced to have tested Covid-19 positive. Before him, President Arif Alvi tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

