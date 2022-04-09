Shehbaz Sharif demands immediate voting on no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has demanded immediate voting on the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly chaired by Panel of Chair member Amjad Khan Niazi, Shehbaz Sharif said that a special session of the National Assembly was being held today on the orders of the Supreme Court.

PML-N president said, “We have been sitting since morning. The session is being postponed with excuses. We do not have time to listen to the nonsense of government members.”

He said that Mr. speaker will respond to the nonsense but the first vote should be held, Mr. speaker’s no-confidence motion has been submitted, and voting should be held on it.

The session of the National Assembly is underway from 10:30am on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, speaking on the floor of NA, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif hailed Thursday as a historic day in the country’s history when the Supreme Court rejected the deputy speaker’s ruling.

“SC decision had made Pakistan’s future bright,” he said and urged the speaker to conduct the session as per the order of the apex court as its directions were clear.

