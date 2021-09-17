Shehbaz Sharif proposes names for vacant ECP seats to PM Imran Khan  

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, proposing names for vacant seats of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) members in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the opposition leader has proposed six names for the vacant Punjab seats in the ECP that included Justice (retd) Tariq Iftikhar, Justice (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed, Khalid Maqsood, Javed Anwar, former attorney general Irfan Qadir, and Irfan Ali.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif suggested names of Afsar Shah, Sardar Hussain, Sohail Altaf to the prime minister for vacant KP seats.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has previously written a letter to Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, recommending three names each for the vacant seats for members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Punjab and KP provinces.

The details regarding the letter have been shared by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry via his personal Twitter account. He said under articles 213 and 218 of the constitution, the prime minister has written a letter to the opposition leader for vacant ECP seats in Punjab and KP provinces.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the prime minister has recommended three names for the slots and an appointment on them could be made after a reply from the opposition.

For Punjab, Imran Khan suggested names of Ahsan Mahboob, a retired BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Raja Amer Khan, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Dr. Syed Pervaiz Abbas, a retired BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service.

For the vacant ECP seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the prime minister recommended the names of Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan, Faridullah Khan, a retired BS-22 officer of PAS and Muzammil Khan, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan.