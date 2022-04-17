PM Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate Metro Bus Service to Islamabad airport today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate Metro Bus Service to Islamabad International Airport today (Monday).

Initially, as many as 13 buses will run on the Peshawar Mor-Islamabad airport route. This will be the first bus service on this route and will facilitate thousands of commuters on a daily basis.

Shortly after assuming his office on April 12, Prime Minister Shehbaz announced that he would launch Metro Bus Service to Islamabad airport within five days.

He directed the Capital Development Authority, the Ministry of Interior Affairs and National Highway Authority to complete all the arrangements for running the metro bus service on the route.

The project was inaugurated way back in 2017 by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and was to be completed by August 2018, but the work on the project lingered on.

