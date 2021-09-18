Shehbaz Sharif to visit Karachi tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, will arrive in Karachi tomorrow (Sunday) on a day-long visit, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PML-N leader will be accompanied by Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan and Rana Tanveer Hussian.

During his stay in the port city, the PML-N leader will visit the residence of f Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal to express his grief over the demise of the veteran Baloch leader Attaullah Mengal.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation of Balochistan will be discussed, said sources.

Earlier in August, the PML-N leader had visited Karachi on a three-day visit.

During his visit, Shehbaz Sharif attended Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering and had visited the residences of former president Mamnoon Hussian, Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) president Pir Pagara to offer his condolences.

He also addressed the business community during his three-day stay in the provincial capital of Sindh.