ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for Qatar on a one-day visit.

Former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar are also accompanying the Prime Minister.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and extend condolences on the passing of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Qatar’s government on Sunday announced the death of former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who led the country from 1995 to 2013.

“With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Bureau of the emir mourns the great loss to the nation of the late — may God have mercy on him — His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” read a statement published by the emir’s office on social media.

The former leader was seen as one of the key architects of modern Qatar and led the country during a period of rapid economic growth.

Read more: Former emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at 74

Sheikh Hamad took power in June 1995, overthrowing his father in a bloodless coup while the latter was abroad.

He inherited a small, largely marginal emirate with nearly empty coffers and transformed it into a major player on the regional and international stage.

During his time in office, the international broadcaster Al Jazeera was launched in 1996, following a decree issued by the emir.

In June 2013, Sheikh Hamad surprised many by voluntarily abdicating in favour of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a first in the recent history of the Arab world.