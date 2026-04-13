PM Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia at crown prince invitation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit Saudi Arabia in coming days at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting diplomatic sources.

Officials said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to undertake the visit within the next few days. If confirmed, it will mark his second trip to the Kingdom in less than a month.

During the visit, discussions are likely to centre on the future trajectory of United States–Iran negotiations, alongside broader efforts to ease regional tensions and advance the prospects of a durable ceasefire, sources familiar with the development said.

The evolving situation in the Middle East, as well as wider peace initiatives, is also expected to feature prominently on the agenda. Both sides are anticipated to review ways of further strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, sources added.

Read more: PM Shehbaz appreciates Saudi Arabia’s longstanding financial support to Pakistan

Last week, Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House during his one-day visit to Islamabad.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, along with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Saudi dignitary, the Prime Minister conveyed his respectful regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He fondly recalled his recent warm and cordial telephone conversation with the Crown Prince and expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s longstanding economic and financial support, which has played a vital role in Pakistan’s economic stability.