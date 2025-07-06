PM Shehbaz praises provinces for ensuring peaceful Ashura across Pakistan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the chief ministers of all provinces, along with the leaders of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, for ensuring strong and effective security during Ashura, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Shehbaz Sharif made these comments during a meeting with Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

The interior minister briefed him about the overall security situation in the country and the steps taken to ensure safety during Ashura.

PM Shehbaz Sharif especially appreciated the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan for maintaining peace in their regions.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked the police, Rangers, security agencies, and provincial teams for their hard work and dedication.

He said that Ashura was observed peacefully throughout the country because of the good planning and teamwork between provincial governments and security forces.

Interior Minister Naqvi told Shehbaz Sharif that special steps were taken to keep people safe and help mourners during the Ashura processions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also praised Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his leadership and strong coordination, and said the Ministry of Interior played an important role in keeping the environment safe and respectful during this religious occasion.

Earlier, Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharramul Haram, was being observed on Sunday across the country with due solemnity and respect to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and his devoted companions in Karbala.

The unmatched sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and his companions conveyed a powerful message of protecting the true spirit of Islam.

Mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country to remember this eternal martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.