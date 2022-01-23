I don’t consider Shehbaz Sharif opposition leader, he is criminal: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday strongly criticised PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and said that he would not meet opposition leader as it would amount to compromising over Sharif family crimes, ARY News reported.

While responding to live telephone calls of the general public, the prime minister said that he did not consider Shabaz Sharif as an opposition leader. “I see him [Shehbaz] as the nation’s criminal rather than leader of the opposition in the upper house of parliament.

PM Khan has reiterated his resolve of not giving any NRO to those who have plundered the wealth of Pakistan. He said that opposition cannot blackmail him to get NRO. “Giving NRO to plunders will be a treachery to Pakistan and I will not make that happen,” he vowed.

To another question, the prime minister invited PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to return back to Pakistan and face criminal cases. “I am waiting for your return to Pakistan,” he added.

Opposition long march

About opposition parties’ proposed long march, the prime minister said the public would not come out on the streets to support them as they [opposition parties] are only protesting to save their corruption.

The prime minister also warned the opposition parties that he would become more dangerous in case he did not remain in power. “If I take to the streets, then you won’t find any place to hide,” he said.

The prime minister further said that his party would complete its current term in power and would also form government in the next general elections.

Skyrocketing inflation

Answering a question about skyrocketing inflation, the premier said that it was the only problem that “kept [him] awake at night”. “The biggest challenge we face today is inflation & rising prices of commodities. I am well aware and cognisant of the issues being faced by the common man due to rising prices,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the hike in inflation in the country as a reflection of global inflationary trend owing to the COVID pandemic and said that the salaried class remained most affected by the phenomenon in Pakistan.

“The world is facing a supply chain shortage and even one of the most developed countries like UK, United States and Japan are hit by record inflationary trend,” he said and added that it was owing to the once-in-a-century pandemic that has hit the globe.

He said that palm oil and ghee prices have hit a record high and since Pakistan import the commodity, it has affected the prices domestically.

He, however, said that despite the pandemic, the industry has performed well in Pakistan and the corporate sector has generated record profits of Rs980 billion. “The incomes for farmers and those associated with the construction industry has seen a surge while the country has also witnessed a major increase in tax collection,” he said.

The prime minister said that the salaried class remains the most affected by the pandemic and he would invite top businessmen and ask them to raise the salaries of their staffers.

Omicron

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday rejected the closure of businesses, industries, and other economic activities despite rising Omicron cases of Covid-19 variant in the country.

During the fifth live session of “Aap Ka Wazir Azam Aap Key Sath’ programme, the prime minister said that Omicron cases are increasing rapidly in the country but the government has no plan to impose lockdown.

“Government is not considering closing the businesses as it will cast a negative impact on our poor people,” he said while answering a question about lockdown amid the fifth Covid-19 wave.

Imran Khan urged the people to strictly observe the wearing of masks at public places to prevent the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

