Will ask businessmen to raise salaries to counter inflation: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday termed the hike in inflation in the country as a reflection of global inflationary trend owing to the COVID pandemic and said that the salaried class remained most affected by the phenomenon in Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

While responding to live telephone calls during public interaction, the prime minister said that the only thing that keeps him awoke the entire night is inflation but said that currently, the entire globe is facing an inflationary trend.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The world is facing a supply chain shortage and even one of the most developed countries like UK, United States and Japan are hit by record inflationary trend,” he said and added that it was owing to the once-in-a-century pandemic that has hit the globe.

He said that palm oil and ghee prices have hit a record high and since Pakistan import the commodity, it has affected the prices domestically.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He, however, said that despite the pandemic, the industry has performed well in Pakistan and the corporate sector has generated record profits of Rs980 billion. “The incomes for farmers and those associated with the construction industry has seen a surge while the country has also witnessed a major increase in tax collection,” he said.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN INITIATES SAVE AFGHAN LIVES TREND ON TWITTER

The prime minister said that the salaried class remains the most affected by the pandemic and he would invite top businessmen and ask them to raise the salaries of their staffers.

Comments