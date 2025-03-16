PM orders to intensify actions against human traffickers, smugglers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the officials of Federal Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau for nabbing the notorious leader of Jajja gang involved in human trafficking.

Talking to the officials in Islamabad on Sunday, he directed for further intensifying operations against human traffickers.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said people involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking not just cause a loss of precious human lives but also damage the country’s global repute.

He awarded cash prize worth one million rupees each to the officials who were part of the operation against the gang.

The Jajja gang leader, Usman Jajja is one of the main characters responsible for deaths of Pakistanis in the Greece boat accident last year.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and secretary Interior briefed the prime minister about the performance of the agencies.

The director generals FIA and IB also briefed the prime minister about the arrest of gang leaders, operators and facilitators involved in the human trafficking.