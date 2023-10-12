Over 90 booked for stopping Shehbaz Sharif’s car in Lahore

LAHORE: Over 90 people were booked for stopping Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif’s car in Lahore on Thursday, ARY News reported.

On October 5, Shehbaz Sharif’s car was stopped by the citizens of Lahore in protest to assert pressure in favour of their demands.

The residents demanded the rehabilitation of Rohi Nala and claimed that the chemical waste from factories were polluting the underground water level for the residents of the Ferozpura locality.

A case has been lodged against 90 people including four identified and 86 unidentified men at Kahna police station on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Munir under sections blocking the road.

The FIR stated that protestors, who set up their camp at the footpath, intercepted the vehicle of the former prime minister during his visit to Kahna, Lahore, for the election campaign.

The protestors also raised slogans against the former prime minister during their protest, the FIR content read.

It is worth mentioning here that following the protest of the residents of NA-131, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif called the leaders of the protestors for talks and had assured them of solving the problems being faced by them.