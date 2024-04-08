PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for Pakistan’s prosperity

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday performed Umrah and offered Nawafil inside Kaaba as he was granted access inside Baitullah, as a special gesture.

The prime minister, who is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, performed Tawaaf – the circumambulation of Kaaba – and other rituals.

PM Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity, the Muslim Ummah’s unity, and global peace.

The premier specially prayed for the salvation of the oppressed Muslims particularly those of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine from the subjugation.

The federal cabinet members and Punjab chief minister accompanied the prime minister.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Iftar on Sunday and discussed bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister along with his delegation was invited to Iftar by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed prayers and best wishes for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation by the Saudi authorities.