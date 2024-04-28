Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the pivotal role of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) regarding Saudi investment in Pakistan.

Addressing the consultative meeting with federal ministers and other officials of the ministries in Riyadh, he said that it is imperative to work tirelessly, and day and night for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said there is no room for laziness, and we must move forward swiftly.

During the session, PM Shehbaz Sharif received detailed briefings from various relevant ministries, regarding progress in investment with the Saudi government.

Additionally, Shehbaz Sharif consulted with federal ministers on highlighting Pakistan’s stance at the World Economic Forum in a robust manner.

Earlier, the prime minister reached Saudi Arabia to attend a two-day special meeting of the World Economic Forum on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development in Riyadh.

Read more: PM Shehbaz Sharif praises SIFC’s role in Saudi investment

Deputy Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Waleed Al Khareeji, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and embassy staff received the prime minister and his delegation at the Riyadh Royal Airport.

The prime minister was invited to the WEF meeting by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab.

On the sidelines of the WEF meeting, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with global leaders, head of world bodies and other important personalities.

Sharif last traveled to Saudi Arabia during his second term as PM at the start of the ongoing month.