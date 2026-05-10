Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call, earlier today, from his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and reviewed the progress of ongoing peace efforts in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sincere appreciation for Qatar’s continued and steadfast support for Pakistan’s peace initiatives, reaffirming the depth of the brotherly bonds between the two countries.

Both sides underscored the importance of constructive engagement by all parties to ensure the success of ongoing peace efforts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warm regards to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and stated that he is looking forward to the upcoming visit of the Amir to Pakistan.

He said the visit of the Amir would help both sides to further strengthen and expand the enduring Pakistan-Qatar partnership.

Earlier, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani pointed to a high possibility of a diplomatic solution between Washington and Tehran despite tensions and publicly divergent positions between the two sides.

In an interview to an Arabic publication, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted “positive progress” in the exchange of messages between the United States and Iran, while stressing that any agreement must safeguard the interests of Gulf countries and the wider international community.

“We are monitoring developments and communicating with all parties, and despite the divergence in positions in both Tehran and Washington, we see a high possibility of reaching a diplomatic solution,” he said. “We are encouraged by the positive progress taking place in the exchange of messages between Washington and Tehran, and there are indicators of this.”