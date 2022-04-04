Shehbaz Sharif refuses to become part of consultation for caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has refused to become part of any consultation for an interim setup including caretaker prime minister and said that they await decision from the apex court against subversion of the Constitution, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking along with top opposition leaders in a presser, Shehbaz Sharif said that he would not become part of consultation for the caretaker prime minister. “The President has subverted the Constitution and now we await decision against it from Supreme Court,” he said.

He said that yesterday 197 members voted in favour of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The Parliament has to elect a new government and bring electoral reforms,” he said.

The PML-N president said that the government sent message that it would resign if the opposition withdraws from no-trust move, however, they rejected the proposal. “Was Imarn Niazi talking to traitors to withdraw no-confidence move five days back,” he asked.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi has written a letter to PM Imran Khan and opposition leader in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of caretaker premier.

The letter, available with ARY News, read that Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi will continue to hold PM Office till the appointment of caretaker prime minister under Article 224(A) of the Constitution.

According to a letter, caretaker PM shall be appointed by President in consultation with incumbent PM and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing NA as per Article 224(1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“In case, the prime minister opposition leader does not agree on any person to be appointed as caretaker PM, within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be immediately constituted by Speaker of outgoing NA, comprising eight members having equal representation from treasury and opposition, to be nominated by incumbent PM and opposition leader respectively, under Article 224(1A),” the letter further read.

