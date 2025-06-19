PM Shehbaz directs health reforms, outlines new healthcare plans

ISLAMABAD: In a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reviewed ongoing health sector reforms and outlined new plans to improve healthcare delivery across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister appreciated the performance of the Ministry of National Health Services, led by Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal.

Shehbaz Sharif restated that the government’s top priority is to provide top quality healthcare to citizens.

The Prime Minister directed the formation of a joint framework involving charitable organisations and the private sector to improve service delivery in Islamabad. Shehbaz Sharif also lauded Pakistani pharmaceutical companies to pursue World Health Organization (WHO) authorisation, highlighting that the recognition would raise drug quality and unlock export chances.

Giving an uncompromising viewpoint against fake drugs, Shehbaz Sharif ordered the deployment of advanced technology to remove the threat. He emphasised that the zero-tolerance policy will be adhered to political interference in the application of health sector reforms.

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of medical education standards, instructing third-party validation of medical colleges to ensure quality education. He also called for an extensive evaluation of the nursing sector to address employment difficulties.

Read More: Truck carrying medicines worth over Rs33mln looted

The authorities informed the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the digitisation of the drug and medical device registration process, which is likely to be completed by the end of next month. The timeline for registration has been condensed from one year to only three months.

There are also plans regarding health sector reforms, to set up new Basic Health Units, a Regional Blood Center, and the Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Center (IHITC) in Islamabad with help from donors.

The meeting included Federal Ministers Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, and other senior officials from related departments.