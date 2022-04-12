PM Shehbaz Sharif announces to run Metro from Peshawar Morr to airport in 5 days

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced to run Metro Bus service from Islamabad-Peshawar Morr to the airport in five days, ARY News reported.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif has directed to complete the arrangements for running the metro bus, which will be a big relief to the people coming to Islamabad airport.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that arrangements should be made to run the Metro Bus service in 5 days. The premier issued instructions to Capital Development Authority, Ministry of Interior Affairs and National Highway Authority in this context.

The project was inaugurated way back in 2017 by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and was to be completed by August 2018, but the work on the project lingered on.

Even today by the end of 2021 certain essential requirements like the Security Surveillance System, Command and control center, and ticketing system have not been finalized as yet.

Once started the Peshawar Morr to New Airport route would benefit millions of people on daily basis. The masses would be able to enjoy a safe and sound journey on the outskirts of the twin cities. The Metro bus service will provide the commuters of the twin cities with an economical, affordable, and sound journey.

