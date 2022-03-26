Metro Bus service to remain suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Amid public rallies by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition parties, the Metro Bus service in twin cities to remain suspended for an indefinite period, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the notification, the Metro Bus service will remain closed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as a precautionary measure amid the scheduled power shows of the political parties.

“The move has been taken to ensure the protection of masses in case of any eventuality,” the statement from the Metro Bus service administration read.

Islamabad police have issued a traffic plan for the capital in wake of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rally planned for March 27 at Parade Ground.

The Islamabad police shared the traffic plan from its Twitter handle with a spokesman saying that general traffic was barred to play in the red zone while traffic would not be allowed to enter from Kashmir Chowk [roundabout] to Rawal Dam Chowk.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local administration has issued NOCs to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for holding power shows on different venues in the federal capital on March 27 and 28.

